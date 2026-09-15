Carrollton City Council to vote on controversial Flock license plate camera contract

The Brief The Carrollton City Council is set to vote tonight on renewing its contract with Flock Safety for 82 license plate-reading cameras. Proponents emphasize the surveillance tool aids police in real-time crime prevention, while opponents warn it amounts to unconstitutional mass surveillance. The outcome of the council's vote remains to be seen following expected public testimony at Carrollton City Hall.



A passionate debate is expected tonight at Carrollton City Hall as the City Council considers whether to renew a major surveillance camera contract.

Carrollton City Council Vote

What we know:

The council is scheduled to vote at 7 p.m. on renewing its contract with Flock Safety for the continued operation of 82 license plate reader cameras. The agreement is one of four contracts the city currently maintains for the technology.

The automated cameras capture license plate information and provide police with real-time alerts for vehicles linked to criminal activity. While law enforcement and business advocates praise the devices as crucial tools for identifying crime patterns and enhancing public safety, the technology has drawn sharp pushback nationwide.

Divided Public Opinion

The other side:

Opponents argue that the widespread use of automated readers amounts to mass surveillance, raising concerns regarding constitutional rights, personal privacy, and potential abuse of collected data. Public comments at prior council meetings have featured intense debate from both sides.

Proponents speaking during public forums have emphasized the practical benefits for local businesses and nighttime workers. Meanwhile, critics acknowledge the power of the technology while calling for strict guardrails, transparency, and accountability.

City officials maintain through their website that access to the Flock camera system is strictly limited and reserved exclusively for legitimate law enforcement purposes.