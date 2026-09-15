Carrollton City Council to vote on controversial Flock license plate camera contract
CARROLLTON, Texas - A passionate debate is expected tonight at Carrollton City Hall as the City Council considers whether to renew a major surveillance camera contract.
Carrollton City Council Vote
What we know:
The council is scheduled to vote at 7 p.m. on renewing its contract with Flock Safety for the continued operation of 82 license plate reader cameras. The agreement is one of four contracts the city currently maintains for the technology.
The automated cameras capture license plate information and provide police with real-time alerts for vehicles linked to criminal activity. While law enforcement and business advocates praise the devices as crucial tools for identifying crime patterns and enhancing public safety, the technology has drawn sharp pushback nationwide.
Divided Public Opinion
The other side:
Opponents argue that the widespread use of automated readers amounts to mass surveillance, raising concerns regarding constitutional rights, personal privacy, and potential abuse of collected data. Public comments at prior council meetings have featured intense debate from both sides.
Proponents speaking during public forums have emphasized the practical benefits for local businesses and nighttime workers. Meanwhile, critics acknowledge the power of the technology while calling for strict guardrails, transparency, and accountability.
City officials maintain through their website that access to the Flock camera system is strictly limited and reserved exclusively for legitimate law enforcement purposes.
The Source: Information in this article is from previous FOX 4 News coverage of Flock Safety cameras in North Texas.