Denton barbershop owner arrested after hidden camera found in restroom

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The Brief The owner of a Denton barbershop, Jose Luis Alvarez Williams, turned himself in to police on Thursday for allegedly hiding a camera in the shop's women’s restroom. An employee discovered a cellphone inside a box with the camera lens pointed at the toilet area and reported it to authorities in early August. Williams has been arrested and faces charges for invasive visual recording.



The owner of a Denton barbershop is facing charges for allegedly hiding a camera in the women’s restroom.

What we know:

Denton police arrested 37-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Williams on Thursday after he turned himself in.

He’s been under investigation since early August, when a woman reported finding a hidden cellphone in the bathroom of his barbershop on Elm Street.

The victim is an employee of the business and told police she spotted a camera lens facing the toilet area. When she looked closer, she found the cellphone inside a box.

Police determined Williams was responsible.

What's next:

Williams is now facing charges for invasive visual recording.