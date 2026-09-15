Denton barbershop owner arrested after hidden camera found in restroom
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DENTON, Texas - The owner of a Denton barbershop is facing charges for allegedly hiding a camera in the women’s restroom.
What we know:
Denton police arrested 37-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Williams on Thursday after he turned himself in.
He’s been under investigation since early August, when a woman reported finding a hidden cellphone in the bathroom of his barbershop on Elm Street.
The victim is an employee of the business and told police she spotted a camera lens facing the toilet area. When she looked closer, she found the cellphone inside a box.
Police determined Williams was responsible.
What's next:
Williams is now facing charges for invasive visual recording.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Denton Police Department.