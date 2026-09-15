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Denton barbershop owner arrested after hidden camera found in restroom

By
FOX 4
Denton
Published September 15, 2026 10:49 AM CDT
Published September 15, 2026 10:49 AM CDT
article

Jose Luis Alvarez Williams 

The Brief

    • The owner of a Denton barbershop, Jose Luis Alvarez Williams, turned himself in to police on Thursday for allegedly hiding a camera in the shop's women’s restroom.
    • An employee discovered a cellphone inside a box with the camera lens pointed at the toilet area and reported it to authorities in early August.
    • Williams has been arrested and faces charges for invasive visual recording.

DENTON, Texas - The owner of a Denton barbershop is facing charges for allegedly hiding a camera in the women’s restroom.

What we know:

Denton police arrested 37-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Williams on Thursday after he turned himself in.

He’s been under investigation since early August, when a woman reported finding a hidden cellphone in the bathroom of his barbershop on Elm Street.

The victim is an employee of the business and told police she spotted a camera lens facing the toilet area. When she looked closer, she found the cellphone inside a box.

Police determined Williams was responsible.

What's next:

Williams is now facing charges for invasive visual recording.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Denton Police Department.

DentonCrime and Public Safety