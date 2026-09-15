Former Grapevine youth leader and assistant coach arrested on child sexual abuse charges

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The Brief Grapevine police arrested 39-year-old Carlos Ernesto Ramos on charges of sexual abuse of a child. Ramos previously served as a local youth church leader (2020–2023) and an assistant youth football coach (2022–2024). Authorities are asking parents or guardians to come forward if they have specific information indicating potential additional victims.



Grapevine police have arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of sexual abuse of a child and are actively investigating whether there may be additional victims, authorities said.

Grapevine man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

What we know:

Carlos Ernesto Ramos was taken into custody on August 26, 2026, and is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to investigators, Ramos has an extensive history of community and youth involvement in the area. He served as a volunteer youth leader at a local Grapevine church from 2020 to 2023 and worked as an assistant coach for a youth football league between 2022 and 2024. Police noted that the only known allegation in the case occurred in 2023.

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Police investigating potential additional victims

Investigators emphasize that simply knowing Ramos or participating in a group he led does not, by itself, necessitate a police report. However, authorities are encouraging parents and guardians whose children have made disclosures or who possess specific information indicating inappropriate conduct to come forward.

Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and the age of the victim, police have stated that no further details will be released at this time.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information or a connection to this case is asked to contact Detective Velez with the Grapevine Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 817-410-3268 or via email at CIDMail@grapevinetexas.gov.