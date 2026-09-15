Venus High School ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrested for improper relationship with student
VENUS, Texas - A former teacher in the Venus Independent School District is facing charges for allegedly having an improper relationship with a high school student.
What we know:
Jamie Corder was arrested by the Cleburne Police Department on Sept. 3.
He was booked into the Johnson County jail and charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
His bond was set at $1,000,000.
Dig deeper:
According to a Facebook post, Corder was the Venus High School Teacher of the Year in 2025.
That’s the same year the offense allegedly occurred. An indictment states he touched a female student at Venus High School inappropriately in December 2025.
Venus ISD confirmed that it received an allegation involving an employee and has been cooperating with the investigation. The employee was placed on administrative leave and is no longer with the district.
The school district also said it notified families, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the State Board for Educator Certification.
What we don't know:
Venus ISD did not elaborate on the timeline for when it received the allegation, when Corder was removed from the classroom and when parents and law enforcement officials were notified.
It’s also not clear if police suspect there are other potential victims.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Venus ISD, the Venus High School Facebook page, the Cleburne Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, and an indictment for Jamie Corder.