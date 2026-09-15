Jasmine Crockett faces backlash after honoring Chris Brown at Arlington concert

The Brief Rep. Jasmine Crockett honored Chris Brown and Usher with a Congressional Record recognition at an Arlington concert. The gesture drew criticism because Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009 and to a 2023 nightclub fight. State Rep. Venton Jones apologized; Crockett has not publicly commented on the backlash. Source



Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is facing criticism after honoring singer Chris Brown with an official recognition during a show in Arlington on Saturday.

Crockett appeared alongside state Rep. Venton Jones to announce that Brown and Usher would both have their names entered into the Congressional Record, a ceremonial honor. Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, singer Chris Brown and state Rep. Venton Jones pose together after Crockett recognized the singer in the Congressional Record at his show in Arlington on Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo: Venton Jones on Instagram) (Venton Jones)

What they're saying:

"Right now, we are experiencing Black joy to the highest level, and I wanted to make sure we document that in the Congressional Record," Crockett said at the concert. "So let’s give it up again for Chris Brown."

Brown thanked the lawmakers on Instagram and posted a photo of Crockett on stage on his Instagram story.

Crockett faces backlash over Chris Brown award

Dig deeper:

Crockett received lots of criticism online for her praise of Brown following the award.

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross called it a "ridiculous move" and "tone deaf" in a social media post on X.

Author Roxane Gay called it a "bizarre and unacceptable misstep"

She later questioned the idea that Crockett and Jones were using the event to reach voters or to endorse candidates.

"Rep. Crockett did not mention voting or endorse any candidates," Gay said. "She just flew on stage and gave a known abuser of Black women (multiple allegations past and recent) a congressional honor."

Venton Jones apologizes for award

Local perspective:

On Tuesday, Jones apologized for presenting the award with Crockett on Saturday.

"Over the past five days, I have listened closely to the conversations, concerns, and heartfelt feedback shared across our community following my presentation honoring Chris Brown with a state resolution," Jones said. "First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the women, the Black women, whom my actions have hurt. In moments like these, I think it's important to be specific and just as loud with an apology as our original actions were."

Jones said the gesture was meant to acknowledge the musical careers of Brown and Usher and meet potential voters.

"We saw it was a moment to underscore the critical importance of turning out to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 3rd, as the future of our state and our democracy is on the line."

Jones represents Texas House District 100, a seat once held by Crockett before she won election to the U.S. House. He's facing Republican Jordan Hoffnagle in November.

Crockett has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 2023. She lost this year's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to James Talarico. Crockett has not endorsed or campaigned with Talarico since the primary.

She has not publicly commented on Saturday's presentation.

Brown has history of legal trouble

The backstory:

In July, Brown pleaded guilty to a fight in 2023 in a London nightclub where he hit a music producer on the head with a bottle.

In exchange for the guilty plea to a charge of affray, prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

In 2013, Brown was charged with misdemeanor assault for striking a man outside a Washington, D.C., hotel. He was ordered into rehab, but later dismissed from the facility for violating its rules.

Brown was convicted in 2009 of felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rhianna, just hours before the pair were set to perform at the Grammys.

The singer was also arrested in 2019 in Paris on suspicion of rape. He was released without charge.