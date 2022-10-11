Warrant issued for Dallas man accused of killing woman who beat him at basketball

Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman last week.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg in connection to the death of 21-year-old Asia Womack.

READ MORE: Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game

(Source: Dallas Police Department)

Womack's family says she was killed on Oct. 3 after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park just up the street from her home.

Her family says she was in a pickup game at the park playing against the guy who is said to have shot her, and she won. The family also says there was trash talk, too.

"But this is so senseless," said Pastor John Delley told FOX 4's Shaun Rabb last week. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."

According to the family, the shooter took his kids and brother home and came back to the park, shooting Asia five times.

She later died at the hospital.

Dallas police ask anyone with information about Hogg's location to contact them by calling 214-671-3605.