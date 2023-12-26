Dallas police investigating Pleasant Grove homicide
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for information about a homicide in Pleasant Grove.
Police were doing a welfare check on Rayville Drive when they found 41-year-old Calvin Dauton dead.
The incident is being investigated as homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 214-671-4739.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.