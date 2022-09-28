Dallas police shoot and kill armed man in Far East Dallas

A man is dead after being shot by Dallas police in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Shiloh Road near Gus Thomasson Road just after 5:30 a.m.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said officers were called to the area on reports of a man pointing a gun at vehicles in the area.

Police say the man threatened officers and refused to drop his weapon.

The man fired at officers at the same time officers opened fire on him, according to police.

The man was struck and taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Neighbors said they heard about 20 shots around 5:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.