Dallas police investigate West Dallas homicide, identify victim
DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night in the West Dallas area.
West Dallas Homicide
What we know:
According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Topeka Dr. just before 10 p.m.
The preliminary investigation revealed 34-year-old Joseph Jefferies was shot at that location. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not reveal information about suspects or what the possible motivation for the shooting was.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 214-671-3616 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.