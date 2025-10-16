Dallas police investigate West Dallas homicide, identify victim

article

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Tuesday night in the West Dallas area. The victim, 34-year-old Joseph Jefferies, was shot in the 2300 block of Topeka Dr. and later died at the hospital. No information has been released regarding a suspect or the possible motive for the shooting.



Dallas Police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night in the West Dallas area.

West Dallas Homicide

What we know:

According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Topeka Dr. just before 10 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed 34-year-old Joseph Jefferies was shot at that location. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not reveal information about suspects or what the possible motivation for the shooting was.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 214-671-3616 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.