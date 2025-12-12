Crockett holds lead on Talarico for Democratic Senate nomination in first head-to-head poll

article

The Brief New polling from Texas State University shows Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett with a lead over state Rep. James Talarico in the 2026 U.S. Senate Democratic primary. The poll shows Crockett with a 51%-43% lead over Talarico in the first poll since Crockett officially entered the race. Republican primary voters will decide between Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.



Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett holds a slight lead over state Rep. James Talarico in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2026 Senate election in their first head-to-head poll since Crockett officially entered the race.

By the numbers:

The poll, conducted earlier this week by Texas State University, shows Crockett with an eight-point lead over Talarico despite officially entering the race Monday.

Crockett's eight-point lead shows 51% of likely voters in the Democratic primary preferring her compared to 43% saying they were likely to vote for Talarico. Six percent of likely voters said they were unsure of how they would vote in May.

The poll shows a slight increase over polling conducted by the University of Houston in October that showed a six-point lead for Crockett before she entered the race.

How certain voting demographics view Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico

Dig deeper:

Crockett's advantage comes largely from Black voters and women voters, where 89% of Black voters said they were considering the congresswoman and 57% of women said they were leaning towards Crockett.

Talrico holds leads of 53% to 40% among white voters and 51% to 41% among Latino voters.

The poll also shows a gender disparity between the candidates, with Crockett drawing support from 57% of women polled compared to Talarico's 36%, while Talarico leads among male voters 52% to 42%.

The poll from the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas State University surveyed 1,600 likely voters between Dec. 9 and 11 and had a margin of error of +/- 2.45%. See the full poll here.

Jasmine Crockett running for Senate

Dig deeper:

During her campaign launch, Crockett cast her Senate run as a response to what she described as a political system increasingly dominated by self-interest and partisan gamesmanship. She told supporters that Texans deserve "public servants, not kings," arguing that Republican leaders in Texas and Washington D.C. have placed themselves above the people they represent.

Crockett repeatedly targeted Sen. John Cornyn, accusing him of following former President Donald Trump rather than advocating for Texans on issues such as health care, affordability and rural hospital closures. She criticized Cornyn for "bending the knee" to Trump and highlighted his long tenure in office, saying he has become disconnected from everyday concerns. Crockett also referenced Cornyn’s past oversight of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a frequent subject of her critiques, saying he had failed to deliver meaningful results for working families.

Crockett has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 2023. Since then, she's gained national recognition for her outspoken opinions and comments in the Democratic political sphere, as well as controversial statements about popular right-wing names.

Crockett was the national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign. She was also invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Before her election to Congress, Crockett represented the 100th district in the Texas House from 2021 to 2023.

James Talarico announces Senate run

Dig deeper:

Talarico announced his Senate campaign in September.

Talarico is an eighth-generation Texan, a former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian.

He ran for the Texas House in 2018, in a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016, and has passed legislation to fund public schools, expand job opportunities for young adults, and lower the cost of child care, housing, and prescription drugs.

The Austin representative has seen online fame in the recent legislative session for his composed delivery of sharp retorts, and mix of progressive policy and traditional Christian values.