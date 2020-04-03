Dallas police confirm 6th officer has COVID-19

article

A sixth Dallas police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patrol officer has been self-isolating since March 18. His test results came back positive on Thursday.

The officer’s motorcycle unit is now out of commission and will be sanitized.

Another narcotics officer is in quarantine because their spouse tested positive for the coronavirus. That officer is not yet showing any symptoms of the virus.

The Dallas Police Department is encouraging residents to report non-emergency crimes online to try to limit officers’ exposure.

"We are still able to provide that service and investigate without having officers go out to their homes and chance us bringing the virus to them, of us getting the virus from somebody and then going house to house to house and spreading that virus,” Major Israel Herrera said.

Several other officers have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

