Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announces resignation after turbulent tenure

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has resigned after a turbulent three years leading the department.

City officials announced Monday they had accepted her letter of resignation, which goes into effect on November 10.

Her resignation comes in the wake of criticism of the department’s actions against peaceful protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge earlier this summer. Officers used tear gas and projectiles on the protesters, who were then arrested en masse. They were later released with no charges, but public criticism of the department was some of the most intense in DPD’s history.

Hall’s resignation letter makes no mention of that incident involving Black Lives Matter protesters, but does make allusions to the challenge the department has faced.

“These past three years have been saturated with a series of unimaginable events that individually and collectively have never happened in the City of Dallas,” Hall wrote.

Hall wasn't just under fire from some members of the public. Some of the toughest criticism of Hall's leadership during her time in charge came from DPD officers and police associations as well as members of the Dallas City Council.

"The far majority of officers are very happy, and again, this is nothing personal against Chief Hall... but we all knew, and we have all known for a long time, that we are a rudderless ship, that we've lost direction and that we're losing water," said Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata on Monday. "I wish no ill will toward her, we’re just at a point where we’ve got to do better than we are doing right now. We owe it to the citizens."

City council members and Mayor Eric Johnson repeatedly presssed Hall and her command staff for a concrete plan to reduce crime in the city during her tenure. Dallas saw a spike in homicides in 2019, the highest number in a decade.

Hall claims she has received “a number of inquiries about future career opportunities” in the past few months and declined to say what she plans to do next.

Hall was hired in 2017 after a nationwide search and took over for former Chief David Brown. She was the first Black woman chief in Dallas.

