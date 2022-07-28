Police chase with Dallas carjacking suspect ends with arrest in Irving

article

A police chase involving a carjacking suspect that started in Dallas ended with the driver being arrested in Irving Thursday afternoon.

Dallas police said officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle, but a DPD supervisor told ground units to back off when the driver started weaving through highway traffic at 100 mph.

Dallas PD’s Air 1 followed the car into Irving.

The driver made several dangerous turns in and out of business parking lots on North MacArthur Boulevard, before bailing out at an apartment complex near Valley Ranch Parkway.

From police radio traffic, two suspects were arrested almost immediately.

One of them reportedly threw a gun out of a window near the end of the chase.

Police were also trying to track down a box van that was clipped during the pursuit.

Otherwise, there were no injuries reported or other damage.