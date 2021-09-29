Dallas police chase ends with crash, suspect failing to run away

Police arrested a suspect after a high speed chase and crash in southern Dallas County.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the chase, which took place during the 5 p.m. rush hour Wednesday.

The driver was speeding up to 100 miles per hour at times. He clipped another vehicle on the EB Interstate 20 service road near South Lancaster and then got out and ran.

He ended up at a cold storage facility and ran inside the building. Police arrested him there just a few minutes later.

Dallas police have a strict policy on when to give chase, typically when it involves somebody wanted for a violent crime.

