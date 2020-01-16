Dallas police begin new mentoring program with Big Brothers, Big Sisters

The city of Dallas and local law enforcement are ready to shape young minds with a new mentorship program.

The program called Big in Blue launches Thursday. It was developed through a partnership between the city and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Students will be paired with a police officer or government official as a mentor.

The city hopes the program will give Dallas youth a stronger sense of citizenship and understanding of government.

“It’s one of those things where it’s important for young people to see the possibilities of what they can be. So being partnered with civic organizations and what better way in 2020 as we lead into an election year the young people are exposed to democracy in the most creative way,” said Jamila Thomas, Big Brothers, Big Sisters’ senior vice president of corporate and community engagement.

Link: www.BBBSTX.org/Dallas