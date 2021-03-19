Dallas police arrest man accused of shooting a dog multiple times

article

Dallas police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of shooting a dog multiple times earlier this month.

The shooting happened at 2:40 p.m. on March 3, at a business in the 2100 block of McDaniel Drive.

Police said the suspect, who has been identified as Cesar Enrique Villela Hernandez, shot a large black lab-type dog multiple times.

Hernandez was arrested Thursday night and charged with animal cruelty.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dallas police working to identify man who shot a dog multiple times