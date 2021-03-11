Dallas police working to identify man who shot a dog multiple times

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shot a dog multiple times.

The shooting happened at 2:40 p.m. on March 3, at a business in the 2100 block of McDaniel Drive.

Police said the suspect shot a large black lab-type dog multiple times.

The man who shot the dog then left in a green 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates KRL1302.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115.