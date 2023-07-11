Velvet Taco to sell Chat GPTaco, created with the help of AI

Dallas-based Velvet Taco is turning to technology to create one of its newest items.

The Chat GPTaco, was created by Chef Venecia Willis with the help of the OpenAI's Chat GPT 4.

The chain says that Willis used ChatGPT to find unique ingredient pairings and different combinations of flavors.

Courtesy: Velvet Taco

"Velvet Taco is all about breaking barriers and delivering the unexpected," said Velvet Taco CEO Clay Dover. "We want our whole home town to know about the ChatGPTaco and make sure they have a chance to visit one of our restaurants and give it a try. The ChatGPTaco represents the marriage of food and tech and creativity in a way I've not seen before in the restaurant space. We're really excited."

So what is on this thing?

The Chat GPTaco comes with flank steak, blackened shrimp, red chile aioli, chimichurri, crispy potatoes, grilled onion, queso fresco, jalapeno and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

"I have a few more ideas on how I would like to use AI in the future and menu development is definitely part of that," Willis noted.

The taco costs $6.25 and will be available from July 12-25 at Velvet Taco locations.

You can expect to see billboards for the ChatGPTaco around Dallas.

Velvet Taco started in Dallas in 2011. It has since expanded to more than 40 locations across six states.