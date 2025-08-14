Expand / Collapse search

Dallas officers recall violent crimes in hearing over status of Deep Ellum club

Published  August 14, 2025 9:18pm CDT
Deep Ellum
    • A Dallas court heard arguments to determine if a Deep Ellum club will remain closed.
    • Police and business owners testified about crime and safety issues at the club.
    • The fate of the club is currently unknown as a ruling has not been announced.

DEEP ELLUM, Texas - A hearing regarding the possible shutdown of a popular Deep Ellum club went on for more than six hours in a Dallas County court Thursday.

Rodeo Dallas and its legal team were fighting to reopen the club after a temporary restraining order shut down the party last week. 

The temporary provision was filed Friday, Aug. 8, by a real estate investment firm that owns several properties in Deep Ellum. 

Asana Partners claims Rodeo is the epicenter of crime in Deep Ellum inside and outside the building, including drug use, minors being served, violence, and unruly crowds. 

Attorneys representing Asana Partners called witnesses to the stand today to back up those claims, including two Dallas police officers. 

A detective cited two shootings and a stabbing this year that started with a fight inside Rodeo that then spilled out into the streets. 

The second officer testified she has been injured twice while trying to break up fights in and outside Rodeo. 

Both DPD employees emphasized the overwhelming resources they must stage at this intersection where Rodeo sits. 

Two neighboring businesses also testified to the chaos and commotion coming from Rodeo, affecting the sales and safety of their businesses. 

Attorneys for Rodeo argued closing the club will not erase crime in Deep Ellum and that the increase in crime is not directly correlated to Rodeo.

Rodeo's owner and their attorneys claimed they were willing to work with the city on implementing more safety measures, like more security, bright lights outside, barricades for lines and more staff training. 

Rodeo also denied any participation in illegal activity. 

The club has its own ongoing battle with its landlord. The landlord had previously tried to chain the doors shut last week. 

The City of Dallas also has an open case against Rodeo.

Rodeo says it was willing to work with the city if given time. They met with the city July 2. 

The judge presiding over Thursday's hearing said she will have a decision Friday morning.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 4 coverage at a Dallas County court hearing. 

