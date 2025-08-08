Temporary restraining order slams doors of Deep Ellum club amidst violence concerns

The Brief A Deep Ellum nightclub has been temporarily shut down by a judge's order. The club was deemed a public nuisance due to safety concerns and alleged crime. The City of Dallas also has an open case against the club for code violations.



Arguments were heard Friday in a Dallas County courtroom regarding the tenuous shutdown of a popular Deep Ellum club.

The attorneys backing the temporary restraining order call Friday’s win a critical trajectory point for Deep Ellum.

Rodeo Dallas shut down again

The latest:

At 6 p.m. Friday, Rodeo Bar and Nightclub briefly had its doors open. But a short time later, the window shutters came down and the doors were locked.

The club at the corner of Elm and Crowdus was hit with a temporary restraining order, signed Friday by a Dallas County district court judge.

Attorney Ben Riemer is the co-counsel for Asana Partners, a real estate investment firm that owns several properties in the Deep Ellum neighborhood.

Related article

The company requested the temporary restraining order, writing:

"…permitting Rodeo Dallas to operate for even one more night poses a severe safety concern for the community."

Rodeo Dallas requested a hearing Friday afternoon, and although the judge raised the amount of bond Asana Partners needed to post to $250,000, she kept her order in place.

The judge wrote Rodeo Dallas is likely a public and private nuisance due to "underage drinking, open drug use, unruly crowds, and escalating violence.."

What they're saying:

"We are very pleased with the result and we think this will protect the safety of Deep Ellum," Reimer said.

Deep Ellum club violence concerns

The backstory:

Earlier this week, Rodeo Dallas' landlord chained the doors shut.

A sign was left behind citing "lease violations" for the closures. However, the bar reopened 24 hours later. Rodeo Dallas is also facing pressure from the City of Dallas.

The city attorney’s office sent FOX 4 a statement, saying it "has an open enforcement case to address the ongoing criminal activity and outstanding code violations at Rodeo Dallas. Community prosecution issued a letter regarding the outstanding violations to the business and property owners last week."

Featured article

This all comes at a time when some Deep Ellum business orders are sounding the alarm over violence, pushing for safety measures.

Last month, Dallas police implemented street closures in the entertainment district and upped patrol in an effort to curb rising crime.

FOX 4 attempted to get a comment from Rodeo Dallas both in court and over the phone, but got no response.