Fallen Dallas police officer's fiancée, son gifted SUV

The fiancée and son of a fallen Dallas police officer was given a new car this week.

Caliber and GEICO partnered together to support the family of Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

Alyssa Rosales and her one-year-old son were given a 2017 Nissan Rogue, which was donated by GEICO and restored by workers at the Castle Hills Caliber location.

Rosales, her son and Arellano's twin brother Joshua, who is also a Dallas police officer, received the car on Wednesday.

Jacob Arellano was killed on his way to work in an crash with an accused drunk driver who was driving the wrong way on Spur 408 last October.

The crash totaled the family's only car.

The 25-year-old Arellano had spent three years with DPD.