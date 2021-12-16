Dallas officer arrested on DWI charge in Grand Prairie

article

A Dallas police officer was relieved of his badge after being arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Officer Brandon Innes was arrested Tuesday night in Grand Prairie.

Someone reportedly called 911 about a suspected drunken driver on Lake Ridge Parkway near Joe Pool Lake. Responding officers stopped Innes and took him into custody.

Innes has been with the Dallas Police Department for 15 years.

He’s on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal affairs investigation.

The Dallas Morning News reported he was suspended in 2011 after his pickup truck hit a retaining wall and he was then convicted of public intoxication.

READ MORE:

Trial for ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean delayed until May

North Richland Hills officer hurt in serious crash

Advertisement

Man killed Mesquite officer, shot himself after wife's confrontation over infidelity