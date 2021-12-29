Dallas New Year's Eve show to include fireworks and drone lights

Work crews in Dallas are preparing Reunion Tower for Friday’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

More than 10,000 pounds of fireworks will help welcome 2022 in Dallas. There’s also a drone light show planned for the event.

The nine-minute New Year’s Eve show is called "Over the Top NYE 2022."

Work crews will spend the rest of the week setting up displays and going through test runs.

"For those who are gonna watch the show, try to hit different vantage points around the city. It’s gonna be a good show. It’s gonna be over the top!" said Matt Peterson, the pyrotechnic creative director.

No one will be allowed to watch from the lawn of Reunion Tower because of COVID-19, but the show will be visible from other areas in the city.

It will also be streamed live on FOX4News.com.

