Police: Don’t call 911 to report fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Police departments across North Texas are asking people not to call 911 on New Year’s Eve to report people shooting off fireworks.

The calls can tie up the phone lines and keep first responders from being able to answer calls about true emergencies.

Instead, police are asking people who want to make a fireworks report to call non-emergency phone numbers.

In Fort Worth, the police and fire departments have a joint phone line dedicated to the fireworks complaints. That number is 817-392-4444.

People can also use the My Fort Worth app to make a complaint.

"It’ll actually set up a call all the way to dispatch so you don’t have to speak to anybody. You can report what’s going on. You can report the location and it will automatically set up a call for service," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said if someone is injured or property is damaged by fireworks, that’s when people should call 911.

