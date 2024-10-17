Police still looking for answers 9 months after Far North Dallas murder

The Brief Dallas police are looking for leads in connection to the murder of Cody Ward in January. Ward was found shot to death in his Far North Dallas condo on January 11, 2024. Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.



Dallas police reached out to FOX 4's Shaun Rabb to help try to find the person or persons responsible for the murder of 34-year-old Cody Ward.

This January, Ward was found shot and killed in his condominium at 5100 Verde Valley Lane in Far North Dallas.

His family says Ward was a man with no enemies.

"This is something that you never would think happen, or never would have thought would happen to you or your family. It has really changed our lives tremendously," said Carlton Ward, Cody's father.

Cody was one of three children. His brother is a doctor out of state. His sister works as a lawyer locally.

Cody worked with his father, a retired Dallas firefighter, in the family business.

He also had an apparel line and produced beats for local rappers.

His father went to his condo when he didn't show up for work or answer his phone on January 11.

"I'm trying to find a key. I don't have the key, I can't get in. So finally I just broke a window and went upstairs," described Ward. "I could tell something had happened. Holes in the walls, holes everywhere, stuff turned over."

Whoever he was fighting with pulled a gun, shooting and killing him.

"On January 10th, the afternoon or the evening, someone that Cody knew came over here and did this. The door was locked. It was someone that he knew. It was someone he was familiar with," said Dallas detective Jelisa Reed.

Reed says she has found nothing that might lead to this.

"I do know that people talk. There isn't a perfect crime, so someone told someone and I want that someone to come forward," she said.

"I wish they would come forward to give us a peace of mind and give us some closure on Cody," said Ward.

"That's all we can get right now. We can't get Cody back, so this is what we need to kind of, not move on, but just keep going and push forward," said Courtlyn Ward, Corey's sister.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information in the case.

If you have information you can call 469-597-9332 or email jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.