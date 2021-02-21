Dallas Mavericks donate $1.1M to Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund

article

The Dallas Mavericks organization has donated $1.1 million to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Mavericks players Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber made donations, along with owner Mark Cuban, the team’s president & CEO Cynt Marshall, the Mavs Foundation, and Chime.

"There are so many of our fellow Dallasites without food, water and shelter during this devastating winter storm, and we would be remiss if we did not help in some way," Powell said in a statement. "I hope that our contributions will give relief to those struggling during this time."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the Mavs have previously helped out with donations to help after the October 2019 tornado and during the COVID-19 pandemic

Money in the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund can only be used when there is a federally declared disaster in Dallas.

President Joe Biden signed a federal disaster declaration for the entire state on Sunday, Feb. 14, then signed a major disaster declaration for many Texas counties Saturday.

