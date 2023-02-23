12-year-old child shot in Dallas home

article

A 12-year-old was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a home in Dallas.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in a neighborhood near the LBJ Freeway and TI Boulevard in the Lake Highlands area.

It’s not clear if the shooting was intentional or an accident.

Police said they are still investigating to determine what happened.

So far there have been no arrests.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.