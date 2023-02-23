Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old child shot in Dallas home

By
Published 
Lake Highlands
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A 12-year-old was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a home in Dallas.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in a neighborhood near the LBJ Freeway and TI Boulevard in the Lake Highlands area.

It’s not clear if the shooting was intentional or an accident.

Police said they are still investigating to determine what happened. 

Good Samaritan pins down drunk driver trying to run away after killing Euless cop

So far there have been no arrests.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.