Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of intentionally hitting a 66-year-old with his car, leading to his death.
Police were called to the scene of the crash on West Jefferson Boulevard near North Morocco Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
66-year-old Antonio Garcia Jojola died at the scene.
The Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Jojola was hit by the vehicle on purpose.
Gabriel Lule (Dallas County Jail)
Police arrested the suspected driver, 26-year-old Gabriel Lule, in Hutchins.
Lule has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.