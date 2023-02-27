Dallas man admits to shooting driver who "rear-ended" him, police records say

Dallas police records reveal more about a weekend shooting in the Oak Lawn neighborhood that put a man in the hospital.

Part of the incident was caught on doorbell camera. Investigators say the suspect confessed and told officers he feared for his life.

The victim was shot four times, according to an arrest affidavit. The alleged shooter told police he thought the man who rear-ended him also had a gun and was coming to confront him, but police say they did not find a gun in the victim’s car.

Dallas police say Warner Portis admitted to shooting a man who he says "rear-ended" his 2017 Audi A4 off Congress Avenue in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Portis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s heard on surveillance footage screaming moments after the shooting.

The screams sound as if Portis knew the man he shot, but Dallas police say otherwise.

"Just want to reiterate that the victim and suspect did not know one another prior to this incident," explained Dallas Police Officer Brian Martinez.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Portis says the victim rear-ended him and exited his 2016 Toyota Corolla. Portis believed the man "had a firearm."

Portis told police he feared for his life, so he fired his handgun approximately 13 times. It’s unclear if the victim did, in fact, exit his Toyota, but police say they never found a gun in the victim’s car.

Initial reports from investigators say the victim reversed his car once Portis began shooting and crashed into a pole.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 they continued to hear gunfire after the crash.

FOX 4 captured video showing bullet holes along the hood and windshield of the victim’s Toyota. He was shot four times: a graze wound to the side of the head, a bullet wound below the neck and two bullet wounds in the chest.

"That victim was taken to a local hospital, and he remains in stable condition which is great," Martinez said.

Portis waited for police to arrive. He placed his hands in the air and said his gun was on the hood of his car, according to the affidavit. Officers searched his Audi and also found an extended magazine and a regular-size magazine.

According to the affidavit, Portis told police he had been involved in a similar incident a few years back and someone shot at him. He says Sunday’s crash reignited that fear. Police say this shooting is an example to try and stay calm when involved in an accident.

"Emotions are high, and so we definitely want to remind everybody that when that happens, call us," Martinez said.

Portis bonded out of jail Sunday evening on the same day he was booked. His bond was $50,000.