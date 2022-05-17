Dallas Koreatown shooting suspect arrested, police say

article

Police made an arrest in the shooting that injured three women at a northwest Dallas salon last week. The FBI also confirms it is investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

Dallas police have not yet released the suspect’s name or picture but said they are interviewing and processing a person in connection with the shooting in Dallas’ Koreatown.

The arrest comes after a safety town hall meeting Monday night. More than 100 people showed up at the Korean culture center where they heard directly from Chief Eddie Garcia.

Two of the three women shot at the salon attended but did not want their faces shown on TV.

Dallas police believe the gunman drove a maroon minivan and may be the same person involved in two other shootings at Asian-run businesses.

The FBI said it is officially investigating it as a federal hate crime.

RELATED: FBI announces official hate crime probe into Dallas Koreatown hair salon shooting

"Know this: Together we are stronger. We cannot be divided. Our communities and the police department can't be divided we need to do this together we are nothing without you," Chief Garcia said.

"If you are truly representing us in this neighborhood, if you are truly here to help out safety, you need to understand. You need to know who the leaders are in this community. You need to know who the small business owners are who have been here for more than 40 years," a woman at the meeting said.

A month prior, a gunman in a similar vehicle opened fire on a nearby Koreatown business and then at China Wok in Oak Cliff a day before the salon shooting. No one was hurt in either of those shootings.

The three shot at the salon are expected to recover.

RELATED: Northwest Dallas hair salon shooting leaves 3 women injured

Advertisement

The Dallas Police Department said Chief Garcia will release more information about the arrest later on Tuesday.