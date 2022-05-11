Northwest Dallas hair salon shooting leaves three women injured

A shooting at a Northwest Dallas hair salon left three women injured.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hair World Salon on Royal Lane. There are several blocks of mostly Asian-owned businesses along Royal and neighboring streets in that area.

Police say the shooter parked near the business, walked inside and started shooting. Three women suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Police do not know the motive at this point, but they also say they do not have clear evidence that this was a hate crime.

"We haven’t said that it’s not, but we haven’t seen any indication that at this time that it is one," explained Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell. "When he came in, he shouted something that we haven’t figured out yet, and then he started shooting. Again, we are in the early stages of this investigation, and we’ve not yet seen anything indicating at this time that this is a hate crime-related incident."

The only information police have provided about the shooter so far is that he is a Black man and left the business strip in a dark-colored minivan or similar vehicle.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will bring you the latest updates.