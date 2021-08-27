Dallas ISD to join lawsuit fighting Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

article

The Dallas school board voted to join a lawsuit to fight the governor’s ban on mask mandates. It came after a long and at times heated meeting Thursday night.

Several parents showed up to address the Dallas Independent School District’s board of trustees about masks in schools. They were able to share their thoughts but not in person.

The public comment format of the meeting changed because a handful of parents who wanted to address the board refused to wear masks.

The board then put all people who wanted to comment in a separate room and heard their comments via a live video and audio stream.

Once they got the chance to speak, the same tense debate about masks in schools seen at other district meetings played out.

Children are just fine. There’s no reason to mask them. This is about power-hungry bureaucrats holding our children hostage and in this case one power hungry bureaucrat, Michael Hinojosa," a parent said.

"After standing outside for a couple of hours I have to tell you I’ve never been prouder of DISD for standing for our literal lives," a Dallas ISD teacher said. "Science does back the wearing of masks no matter what these guys think."

Dallas school board members voted to join a lawsuit along with several other districts that challenges Gov. Greg Abbott’s authority to ban mask mandates in schools.

Dallas was the first district in North Texas to require masks. Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa made that move without a vote by the board.

Texas Bans Mask Mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has promised to sue any public school district that goes against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday ruled Gov. Abbott does have authority to ban local mask mandates.

The ruling was specifically for schools in San County and doesn’t directly impact districts in North Texas but it is a sign the all Republican Texas Supreme Court will side with the governor when a similar Dallas County case does reach its court.

