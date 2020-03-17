Dallas ISD middle school student tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

A Dallas ISD middle school student has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, district officials said on Tuesday in a letter to parents.

The student attended J.L. Long Middle School in Old East Dallas and is currently at home and doing well, according to officials.

In the letter, the school’s principal said the student was seen by the school nurse after attending two classes on Friday, March 13 and sent home immediately.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas County Health and Human Services officials determined the student didn’t get sick at school.

Dallas ISD Trustee Dustin Marshall said in Facebook post the student “was largely self-contained until he was quarantined in the nurse’s office.” He also said the student’s symptoms have been mild and he's recovering with his family who are all self-quarantined at home.

County health officials have worked to trace any people the student may have come into contact with that day. Any other students who may have will be contacted by Dallas ISD. District officials said no teacher is in the close contact group, so far.

Advertisement

The campus was on the regular DISD deep cleaning schedule and was cleaned on Monday before test results came in.

The case has not been reported yet in the daily update on coronavirus cases done by Dallas County health officials.

The current official numbers show 28 confirmed cases in Dallas County. This would be the first case of coronavirus in a Dallas County teen.

RELATED LINKS:

Texas reports 1st coronavirus death

Nine new COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dallas County, three in critical care

Officials: Grand Prairie resident who didn't travel diagnosed with COVID-19

Some North Texas school districts, including Dallas ISD, to close schools "indefinitely"

Dallas closes all bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, theaters to stop spread of COVID-19 coronavirus

Fort Worth begins limiting maximum occupancy at bars, restaurants, gyms