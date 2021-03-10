Dallas ISD employees honored for repair work after winter storm

article

Dallas ISD maintenance and facility employees were recognized today for their work in repairing schools after last month's winter storm.

The district says the storm damaged about 130 schools and students wouldn't have been able to return without their hard work.

As a token of thanks, these workers will receive a $300 gift card to Cavender’s and two tickets to SMU's season opening football game in the fall.

"It feels great to be honored, I'm not going to lie. But there was a lot of people that you don't see. The people that show up at 3 a.m., 4 a.m. after that blackout, driving through the city when it’s blanketed in snow, they're the real heroes," said Miguel Soto, heating and ventilation manager, DISD.

About three dozen Dallas ISD maintenance and facility employees were recognized.

The Dallas Education Foundation says Wednesday's gifts were given in partnership with Atmos Energy.

