Dallas ISD drops mask mandate starting Monday

Masks are no longer required inside Dallas ISD buildings starting Monday.

Though the requirement was officially lifted, masks are still recommended.

The change coincides with the recent COVID-19 guidance adjustment made by the CDC.

Dallas ISD implemented its mask mandate last august, joining many other school districts in Texas that opposed Governor Greg Abbott's directive.

