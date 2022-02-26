Dallas County revises mask mandate after updated CDC guidance

article

Shortly after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks Friday, Dallas County revised its mask mandate, basically dropping the county's mask requirement.

RELATED: New CDC mask guidance says many healthy Americans can finally unmask

County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that face coverings are no longer required in most buildings.

The only exceptions include jails, long-term care facilities, as well as health care settings.

Masks are still recommended for people with poor immune conditions, as well as the elderly.

Advertisement

Judge Jenkins said the public health committee made the decision based on the decreasing number of hospital cases in our area.