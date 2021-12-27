Dallas ISD distributes holiday meals to families

article

The Dallas Independent School District is continuing to make sure its students have meals over the holidays.

Meals were distributed Monday at 22 different high schools for all district students who needed meals.

Sandra Wright picked up a week’s worth of meals at the Skyline High School distribution site. She said it’s a blessing for the children she fosters.

"This is a blessing because I do all boys and boys like to eat all day. So this is truly a blessing to have some kind of help to help us make it to the next point," she said.

The meals are being given out until 2 p.m.

For more information about locations, visit www.dallasisd.org/FCNS.

School in Dallas ISD resumes next Monday.

