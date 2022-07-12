Dallas ISD may require students to use clear backpacks
article
DALLAS - The Dallas school district may require students to use clear backpacks for security reasons.
The guidelines were posted online then removed on Monday.
A district spokeswoman confirmed to the Dallas Morning News that a change could be coming.
Some Dallas ISD schools already require clear or mesh backpacks.
They are also required for entry to sporting events.
