A new report found Dallas is one of the most overworked cities in the country.

The report from personal finance website FinanceBuzz.com looked at data from 50 of the biggest cities in the country and based them on seven different factors.

The factors included the number of hours worked per week, the average commute time, the percentage of workers who have two or more jobs, the percentage of households where two or more people have jobs, the percentage of people who work 50+ hours a week, the percentage of active workers that are over the age of 65 and the percentage of workers with a side hustle.

Dallas finished 5th on the list of the most overworked cities.

Finance Buzz noted that Dallas has one of the longest commute times in the country and a high percentage of people working who are older than 65.

According to the study, Washington, D.C. is the most overworked city in the nation.

Austin finished third, in part due to a high number of hours worked by people in the city.

The least overworked city in the nation is Las Vegas, according to the report.

Most Overworked Cities in the U.S.