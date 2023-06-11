Dallas church holds worship after fire destroys building

Their church burned down, but their faith is not lost. On Sunday, members of the Dallas Indian Revival Center talked about how they plan to move forward and rebuild.

Sunday worship continued outside the walls of the church.

"Lord, we thank you for your strength. You carry us through the tragedy that we face," said Pastor Patrick Osage, who was leading the service.

The members of the Dallas Indian Revival Center are without their church after a fire on Wednesday.

"The sanctuary is gone. The back side is water damaged everywhere. I think it's going to be a total loss," Pastor Osage said.

Dallas Fire Rescue says that crews battled flames coming from the roof around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SKY 4 shows the extensive damage to the building on Ivanhoe Lane and Pollard Street in West Dallas.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

It took crews over an hour to put out the fire.

"It broke my heart. I couldn't even drive by to see what it looked like because it hurt," said Stella Moody, a member of the church.

Moody tells FOX 4 that a Bible study was scheduled for that Wednesday evening, but it didn't happen because of roofing repairs.

"How good God is, because no one was hurt," she said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says that the cause of the fire was accidental. A torch, used by workers repairing the roof, ignited combustible materials.

Related article

"A lot of people have been in and out of these doors. A lot of people get married here, start their lives. A lot of them come and end their lives here. We come to say our goodbyes to our loved ones here," Pastor Osage said.

Even though the church is gone, their faith is still strong.

"We all face battles, we all face struggles, but Jesus never forgets about us. He never forsakes us. Everything we go through, we can trust in God," Pastor Osage said.

The pastor tells us that they plan to rebuild the church in the same area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says that there were no injuries from the fire. All the workers were able to get down safely.