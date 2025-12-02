Decatur middle school student dies in ATV crash over holiday weekend

article

The Brief A 13-year-old middle school student in Decatur died Saturday after the ATV he was riding in overturned. The student, identified as Robert "Treb" McKinnon, was with three other juveniles when the accident happened on County Road 3250. Two other juveniles were hospitalized for their injuries, and counselors are available at McCarroll Middle School to support students and staff.



A 13-year-old Decatur middle school student died in an ATV crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 29, according to officials from the Wise County Sheriff's Office.

Teen dies in Wise County ATV crash

What we know:

It happened in the 300 block of County Road 3250 in Decatur, which is south of US 380 between Bridgeport and Decatur.

The teenager, Robert "Treb" McKinnon, and three other juveniles were riding together when the ATV overturned. The driver said he took a sharp turn and the ATV flipped.

McKinnon was taken to Medical City Decatur where he died.

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital for their injuries and another was treated by Wise County Emergency Services Medica and was released at the scene.

The other juveniles involved were ages 13, 12 and 9.

What they're saying:

Decatur ISD sent a note to parents and staff on Sunday, Nov. 30.

"McCarroll Middle School and our entire community is mourning the death of Treb McKinnon, one of our students, following a tragic accident yesterday. We ask that you keep the McKinnons close in your hearts and in your prayers. Our school community is holding this family in love and support during an unimaginable time of grief," the message said.

Counselors were at the school on Monday to support students, families and staff.

Funeral Arrangements for Treb McKinnon

The funeral for Robert "Treb" Morris McKinnon IV, 13, will be Friday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4 at the church, according to Hawkins Funeral Home.