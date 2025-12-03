Pokémon card traded in for $30K sets record at Texas GameStop

article

The Brief A customer traded in a fully-authenticated PSA 10 Holo Gengar Pokémon card worth more than $33,000 at a Grapevine, Texas GameStop. GameStop completed all checks and paid the customer $30,494.70, making it the most valuable single trade-in in company history. GameStop officials used the record-breaking trade to publicly argue that claims about poor trade-in values at the company are "factually and demonstrably incorrect."



A GameStop customer in Grapevine, Texas, traded in a fully-authenticated PSA 10 Holo Gengar Pokémon card on Dec. 1, 2025 during the company's Power Packs program.

Pokémon card nets more than $30K

Big picture view:

The card has a fair-market valuation of $33,883.

GameStop completed all the required inspection, verification and compliance procedures and paid the customer $30,494.70.

What they're saying:

Officials with GameStop said this trade-in constitutes the most valuable single trade-in ever recorded in GameStop history.

"Furthermore, any trolls who publicly claim that GameStop trade-in values are bad are hereby factually and demonstrably incorrect. Any prior and ongoing objections to our trade values are now deemed without merit and factually invalid. Power to the players," GameStop officials said in a statement posted on social media.

The identity of the person who traded in the card was not released.

If you would like to see what your cards are worth, GameStop has a process to go through. Details here.