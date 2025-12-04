Porch pirate wearing No. 88 jersey steals package in Fort Worth

The Brief A package thief in Fort Worth stole a delivery moments after it was dropped off, getting out of his SUV before the driver left. The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for public help in identifying the thief, whose face and No. 88 Cowboys jersey were clearly captured on video. Police warn that package thefts are rampant, and the DFW area is among the top 10 cities nationwide for porch piracy.



A bold thief in Fort Worth didn’t even wait for the delivery driver to leave before running off with the package.

It’s one of the reasons police are sharing another seasonal warning about porch pirates.

Fort Worth Porch Pirate

What we know:

Video shared by the Fort Worth Police Department shows an Amazon delivery driver dropping off a package just days ago.

The thief gets out of his SUV before the driver has a chance to leave, takes the box, and sprints back to his SUV.

"What you’re seeing is a porch pirate who has no patience and is literally ready to see that package being delivered and take it into their possession," said FWPD Officer Buddy Calzada. "We know he had one thing on his mind and that was to take that package."

What you can do:

This particular porch pirate was wearing a No. 88 Dallas Cowboys jersey and his face was clearly captured on video.

He either didn’t see the homeowner’s doorbell camera or didn’t care.

"We know the identity is not CeeDee Lamb, but what we need is the public’s help in identifying this individual," Officer Calzada said.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call FWPD.

The Porch Pirate Problem

Big picture view:

Package thefts happened 58 million times nationwide last year.

Dallas-Fort Worth is among the top 10 cities where packages are stolen from front porches.

What you can do:

What can you do to try and stop a package pilferer if you happen to see a theft in progress?

"The law in Texas is that you can use force but not deadly force to stop a mere property crime," said Kirk Evans, an attorney and president of the U.S. Law Shield, a membership program that provides legal defense.

There are also some ways people can try to protect their packages, such as having them delivered to an address where someone is available to immediately put them in a safe place.

"You can pick a time and a date when you know you’re home and that way you’re much more likely to get the package," Evans said. "Amazon also offers storage lockers in secure locations and things like that."

Some carriers like FedEx also let people request specific delivery times for a fee.