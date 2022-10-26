DFW hospitals hold moment of silence for healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - Hospitals across Dallas-Fort Worth held a moment of silence on Wednesday to remember the healthcare workers killed in Saturday morning's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
From noon to 12:01 p.m. hospitals paused to reflect on the shooting that killed 45-year-old social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old nurse Katie "Annette" Flowers.
Hospital systems around North Texas posted photos and videos showing their staff members bowing their heads.
(Source: Baylor Scott & White)
Methodist Dallas held a private event for its workers to greive.
Also on Thursday, police released a new mugshot of Nestor Hernandez who has been charged with capital murder in the shooting.
Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez
Hernandez, 30, was on state parole for an aggravated robbery in 2015. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice allowed Hernandez to go to the hospital to be with his girlfriend who was giving birth.
According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez accused his girlfriend of cheating on him and hit her with a gun.
He then shot Pokuaa who came into the room to render services to his girlfriend, according to police. Hernandez then shot Flowers before he was shot in the leg by a Methodist Dallas police officer.
Newly released intake video shows Hernandez being taken into the Dallas County Jail. In the video, he is wearing a hospital gown and using a walker.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a statement on Wednesday about the shooting:
Methodist Dallas says it is working closely with the families of the victims to organize a memorial service at the hospital next week.