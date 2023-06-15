Dallas police seek drivers who may have been in area of fatal hit-and-run

Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find the drivers of two vehicles who may have been in the area of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man late Sunday night.

The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. on June 11, in the 9200 block of Lake June Road.

Police confirmed that James Stockton was the pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Stockton’s family is devastated.

"For someone to just take his life and not even stay there to try to, you know, render aid or whatever, and they just took off," Stockton’s nephew, Jonathon Stockton, said.

Police are looking for the driver, or drivers, who fled the scene.

"The whole family wants justice," Jonathon added.

On Thursday, Dallas police released a surveillance image of two trucks driving on Lake June Road around the time of the incident.

Police are working to identify, and speak with, both drivers.

FOX 4 obtained additional surveillance footage appearing to show the two trucks speeding side-by-side.

Stockton’s body was found about a block away from the camera’s view. Police said he was not using a crosswalk while crossing the road.

"But they didn’t stop. They left him there," Stockton’s sister, Pamela Chavez, said.

Stockton’s sister said he died on her birthday. He lived with her just a short walk away from the crash site.

"He would walk up that way and go to Popeyes," Jonathon said.

Family said they saw him earlier that day. They were worried when he did not return home and wondered when he was coming back.

"Now we know he’s not, so we just want answers. That’s all we want is answers," Stockton’s nephew added.