Man accused of fleeing Dallas crash that left pedestrian in critical condition arrested

Dallas police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of a hit-and-run crash overnight Friday that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m., in the 9700 block of Forest Lane.

Investigators said a man was crossing the road from north to south, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a four-door silver Chevy.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver involved didn’t stop. Police later identified the vehicle and arrested Christian Gutierrez.

He was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.