Family of boy hurt in Dallas hit-and-run crash hopes driver involved is caught

Dallas police said they found the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 5-year-old boy, but no one has been arrested yet for the wreck that put the boy in the hospital for several days.

"It was a lot, a lot to process. When I saw Christian, I was like, he’s alive," the victim’s mother, Rachel Kotzin, said.

Kotzin is extra thankful this year.

Her top priority is having all five of her children home and healthy.

"Christian is okay. Christian is alive. Nothing is seriously wrong with him, but this person could be sitting at a Thanksgiving table with their family knowing they hit a child," Kotzin said.

Back on November 10, Kotzin’s youngest child, 5-year-old Christian, was struck by a car near President George Bush Turnpike and Marsh Lane in Dallas.

The driver didn't stop.

Christian and his older brother, 9-year-old Matthew, were walking from their elementary school to the Timberglen Recreation Center.

The route is less than a mile through a neighborhood.

Kotzin got the call from a witness while driving home from work.

"I heard Matthew screaming. I felt hopeless. I’ve never felt that way before," she recalled.

Christian was rushed to the hospital.

Luckily, he had no broken bones. The kindergartener was left with cuts and bruises on his body.

Christian is now fully recovered, but right before Thanksgiving, Dallas police announced a crucial update.

"A day of hope. A day of justice is coming," Kotzin said.

Dallas police had previously released photos of the suspect car they were looking for, hoping the public would help them find it.

Wednesday, police announced they located the gray Mazda sedan, but didn’t disclose how or where they found it, only saying detectives are working to identify the driver.

Kotzin is hoping the driver will come forward.

"I don’t understand how you could do that. Kids walk down that street every day, to the rec or home. You saw the children out and you didn’t stop," she said. "I get accidents happen, but you know what you did."