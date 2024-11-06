Expand / Collapse search

Dallas HERO Amendments: Props S, U passed

Updated  November 6, 2024 6:29am CST
Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas voters approved two of three controversial, voter-driven amendments that will have a big impact on the budget and public safety in the city.

Proposition S was approved with 55% of the vote. It gives Dallas residents the right to sue the city if it doesn't comply with the city charter, city ordinances, and state law.

Proposition T was rejected with 45% of the vote. It would have created a community satisfaction survey related to the city manager's job - affecting compensation.

It appears Dallas voters have approved two of the three controversial voter-driven amendments to the city charter. Former mayors -- both Republican and Democrat -- campaigned against all three of the so-called HERO amendments.

Proposition U was approved with just over 50% of the vote. It focuses on public safety, requiring 50% of all new city revenue to go to police and fire pensions and a minimum of 4,000 police officers, which is 900 more officers than the current force.

Dallas County election results show 100% of precincts are reporting, but Election Administrator Heider Garcia said some mail-in ballots are still being processed.

There are three controversial voter-driven charter amendments on the ballot in Dallas County. The propositions impact public safety and the city's budget.

The three amendments were put onto the ballot after the nonpartisan group Dallas HERO gathered 170,000 petition signatures.

Several former top Dallas leaders argued against the proposals, saying they would cost the city tens of millions of dollars in funding and lead to cuts in city services.

Dallas HERO argued the measures would hold government officials accountable and cut back on unnecessary spending.

