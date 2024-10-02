Former top Dallas leaders warn against city charter propositions: 'It would paralyze the city'

Current and former Dallas city and police leaders warn the city government could be paralyzed if voters approve three amendments to the city's charter in November.

They say if voters approve the so-called "public safety" proposals, the city could be buried in lawsuits while dealing with budget shortfalls.

The group behind the propositions says it’s mostly about public safety. City leaders opposing it say it could cause financial harm to the city.

Four former Dallas mayors, a former police chief, members of the current city council and other county and state leaders joined together Wednesday afternoon to voice a firm stance against three propositions on the November ballot.

"This is chocolate-covered rat poison, okay," said former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

"This is a rolling a hand grenade into city hall and destroying it," said former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk.

The group is talking about propositions S, T and U.

Proposition S would allow Dallas residents to sue the city "if it doesn’t comply with the city charter, city ordinances and state law."

Former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert warned that could lead to an avalanche of lawsuits and, in his words, would paralyze the city.

"We will not be able to undo the unintended consequences or challenges that come against the city if these are passed," he said.

Featured article

Proposition T would create a community satisfaction survey related to the city manager’s job — affecting compensation. This group believes that could make the job, which is appointed by the council, a more politicized position.

Proposition U focuses on public safety. It would require 50% of all new city revenue to go to police and fire pensions. It would also require a minimum of 4,000 police officers. That’s up 900 from the current force.

"This amendment would render Dallas as a police state with very little to no budget flexibility to deal with emerging issues in our neighborhoods," said former Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

In an August meeting, the city manager said the additional hires would cost an extra $175 million.

Outgoing Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at the time and rate they receive new hires, it would take 15 years to get to 4,000.

Pete Marocco is the executive director of Dallas HERO, the group that received 170,000 petition signatures to launch the propositions.

"Propositions S, T and U are about the people," he said. "This came from 170,000 citizens — not bureaucrats who are just lining their pockets. Not bureaucrats who are just trying to tie in their next career move or something. This is about public safety. It’s about serious issues."

Wednesday evening, the city of Dallas announced it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Dallas HERO, demanding it stop using a photograph on its website depicting Dallas police officers in uniform that came from the city’s website without its permission or the permission of the officers in the picture.

The city called the picture’s use a violation of city code.

Dallas HERO sent a response to FOX 4 showing the non-profit Downtown Dallas Inc. appearing to use the same image.

Dallas HERO claims it’s a target.

"This is about 170,000 residents who recognize that the very leaders that you saw today, they failed to deliver," Marocco said. "They have failed in public safety. They have failed in accountability."

The former mayors and city leaders did not provide data at Wednesday’s press conference which would show specifics of the impacts it claims.

Election Day is on November 5.