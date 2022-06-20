Dallas Heritage Village returns to Old City Park name

article

The Dallas Heritage Village returned to its original name. It is again called Old City Park.

The park is home to preserved buildings and furnishings dating back to the 1840s. It offers tours, workshops and other events.

While it is keeping its educational role, Old City Park is adding more regular activities too.

"What we plan for it is to keep our core dedication to history, keeping the buildings, keeping education. But we're expanding into park programming, working with Cedars Artists Union which is an artists’ union here in the neighborhood, Vogel Alcove our neighbors across the street, and finding ways to better provide park programming for our neighbors in the Cedars neighborhood," said Sarah Hambric, the deputy directory for Old City Park.

Admission to Old City Park is free.

It’s open Monday because of the Juneteenth holiday. Normal business days are Thursday through Sunday.

